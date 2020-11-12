Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $596.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post sales of $596.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $576.60 million and the highest is $612.70 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $540.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,968. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 144,801 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 377,900 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 948,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,223 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.