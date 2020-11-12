Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.77. 89,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,270,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

