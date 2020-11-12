CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of CHFS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,991. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

CHFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

