Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Argus began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

