CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 390,226 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,226 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.91 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

