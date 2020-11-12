CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 743 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

SYK opened at $225.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $241.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

