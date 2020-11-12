CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,653 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after buying an additional 306,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Linde by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after purchasing an additional 308,331 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $259.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

