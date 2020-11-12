CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,375 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,811. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $165.81 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

