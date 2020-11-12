CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121,198 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of MU opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

