CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

