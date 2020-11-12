CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Zoetis stock opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $962,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,124 shares of company stock worth $3,365,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

