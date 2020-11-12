CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,797 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $43,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Illumina by 134.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,149,000 after buying an additional 135,483 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,662,000 after acquiring an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,280. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $302.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.31 and its 200-day moving average is $342.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

