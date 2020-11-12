CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.22 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,659 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 715,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

AUY stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

