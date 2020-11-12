CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.49 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

