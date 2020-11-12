CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $221.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average of $182.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.