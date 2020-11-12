CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,176 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,559 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,933.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $139,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 572,834 shares of company stock valued at $72,316,595. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.02. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

