CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 187 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,121 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after buying an additional 641,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 474,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,573,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $142.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

