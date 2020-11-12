CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $328.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.