CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 193 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $224.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Insiders have sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

