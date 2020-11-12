CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 29,778 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,778 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.71 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,504,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,918 shares of company stock worth $8,098,596 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

