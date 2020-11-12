CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $436,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $935,000.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

