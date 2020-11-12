CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Unilever Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at about $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in The Unilever Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

