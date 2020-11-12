Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 992,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,705,000 after buying an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

