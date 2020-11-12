Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 18,959 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $25,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,366,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $143.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $146.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

