Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 39,454 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.34% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 161,619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,868 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter.

JKH opened at $346.54 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.44 and a fifty-two week high of $370.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.75.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

