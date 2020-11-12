Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,833 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oracle by 49.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

