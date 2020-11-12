Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $23,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $151.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.27 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

