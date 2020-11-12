Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 295.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,968,000 after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $49.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.