Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $28,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $274.58 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $283.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

