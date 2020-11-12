Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $27.71 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 530,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $27,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

