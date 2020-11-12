Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $29.06 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $947.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,017.28 and a 200-day moving average of $923.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,552.73, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.82 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

