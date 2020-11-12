Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $30.40 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $30,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,889,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,134 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,069,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $74.03.

