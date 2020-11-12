Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $31.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Aperimus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $384.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $396.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

