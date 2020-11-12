Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $28,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,074,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

