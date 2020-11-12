Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 119,161 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,127,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.