Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 14,872 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $29,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,481,000 after acquiring an additional 302,213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 143.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

NYSE WM opened at $122.80 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,926. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

