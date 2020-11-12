Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 16,796 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after buying an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 979,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $237.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $247.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.