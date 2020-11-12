Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 36,072 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $32,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 148.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average is $134.41. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $146.53.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.