Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,572 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,854,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $112.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.