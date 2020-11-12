Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 9,566 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.25 and its 200 day moving average is $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $243.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

