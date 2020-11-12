Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 167 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $155.70 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

