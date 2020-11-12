Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,437 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sysco by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 16.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

Shares of SYY opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

