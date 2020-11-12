Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 26,421 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,421 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

