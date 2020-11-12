Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Paychex by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,633 shares of company stock worth $41,074,174. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.