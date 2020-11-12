Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Paychex by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,633 shares of company stock worth $41,074,174. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit