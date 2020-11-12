Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,357 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Clorox worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,299,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $202.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day moving average of $214.19. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,128. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.