Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 590,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $23,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter.

FDLO stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit