Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 590,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $23,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter.

FDLO stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01.

