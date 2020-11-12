Contrasting TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) and Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cuisine Solutions alerts:

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and TreeHouse Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A TreeHouse Foods -4.51% 8.12% 2.81%

This is a summary of current ratings for Cuisine Solutions and TreeHouse Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TreeHouse Foods 0 1 7 0 2.88

TreeHouse Foods has a consensus target price of $54.14, indicating a potential upside of 40.12%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and TreeHouse Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TreeHouse Foods $4.29 billion 0.51 -$361.00 million $2.39 16.17

Cuisine Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TreeHouse Foods.

Risk & Volatility

Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TreeHouse Foods beats Cuisine Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals. The Beverages segment offers broths, liquid non-dairy creamers, non-dairy powdered creamers, powdered drinks, single serve hot beverages, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Meal Solutions segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.