Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of CRF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
