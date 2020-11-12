Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CRF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

