Cowen Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.74.

BIIB stock opened at $244.03 on Monday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Biogen by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 131,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 82,612 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 10,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Biogen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 51,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

