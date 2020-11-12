Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.55. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

